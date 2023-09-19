Best Ravonna Renslayer decks - Marvel Snap Here are some decks that take advantage of Ravonna Renslayer's ability in Marvel Snap.

Ravonna Renslayer was released as part of Marvel Snap’s Loki for All Time Season in September 2023. Her Ongoing ability decreases the cost of cards with one or less power by one energy. One of Marvel Snap’s several cost reducers, Ravonna can be fun if you load your deck with cards that can take advantage of her ability. Here are some of our favorites.

Ravonna Zabu



Source: Untapped.gg

So many cards fit comfortably into the Zabu archetype, and Ravonna Renslayer is no different. Not only does she work with Zabu to give you an incredibly cheap 2-cost Darkhawk, but you’ll also enjoy a discount on Black Widow, Green Goblin, Morph, Mystique, and Iron Man. Being able to go Iron Man into Mystique and doubling your power in two lanes can make it a tall order for your opponent to keep up. This is currently the most popular Ravonna Renslayer deck on Untapped.gg.

Negative Ravonna



Source: Untapped.gg

Ravonna and Mr. Negative are an excellent pair due to the fact that they both love cards that have high costs and low power. As with usual Negative decks, you want to leverage Zabu to play Negative out on turn 3. From here, you can enjoy some discounted inverted cards. You won’t always be able to benefit from Ravonna and Mr. Negative, but just getting one of them out should be enough to keep you competitive.

Silver Renslayer

Would we really be Marvel Snap players if we didn’t try to shove a new 3-cost card into a Silver Surfer deck? This deck is essentially a modification of the old Patriot Surfer deck. Ravonna will help get Patriot, Mystique, Wolfsbane, and Iron Man out on discounts. Of course, there’s an appropriate amount of 3-drops to take advantage of the deck’s other namesake. There’s a lot going on with this one, so it’s always nice to have Magik and add an extra turn to the game. It's certainly the most experimental of the decks listed here, so your mileage may vary.

Those are a few Ravonna Renslayer decks that we like in Marvel Snap. For more deck guides, as well as updates on new seasons and patches, bookmark Shacknews’ Marvel Snap topic page.