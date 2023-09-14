Mortal Kombat 1 current server status & maintenance downtime Is Mortal Kombat 1 down? If you're reading this, then there's a good chance the game is down for scheduled maintenance.

Mortal Kombat 1 is breathing new life into the beloved franchise but right now players are worried that the servers are dead. Alternatively, you might be concerned if Mortal Kombat 1 is down or whether there is some scheduled maintenance affecting the server status. No matter the issue, let’s get to the bottom of it together.

Is Mortal Kombat 1 down right now? Checking MK1 server status

There are a number of ways to keep up to date on what’s happening with Mortal Kombat 1’s server status. Firstly, you can go direct to the source via the Mortal Kombat Twitter account. This account will tweet out updates and notifications, including letting players know what to expect scheduled (and surprise) downtimes. There’s also the Mortal Kombat support page for a myriad of FAQs.

UPDATE: We will be issuing a day one patch for #MK1 on September 14 around 9:30AM CDT. At this time, the servers will be offline and expected to return online around 12:00PM CDT. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 13, 2023

Beyond official channels, there is always Downdetector, which does a tremendous job at working out whether a game is down for just you or many people. Take a look at the outage report timeline to see if other players are reporting issues. If there’s no spike or only a handful of notes, then there’s a chance it’s a problem on your end. A large spike will indicate the opposite, that there are problems with the game.

While this isn’t an exhaustive collection of solutions, it should hopefully be enough to help you work out what’s going on with the Mortal Kombat 1 servers. We’ll be sure to keep this updated whenever major maintenance downtime is expected or even when a scheduled server refresh goes for a bit longer than intended. For more on this reboot of the franchise, check out our Mortal Kombat 1 page.