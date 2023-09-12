New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Charlie Wen will succeed Donald Mustard as CCO of Epic Games

Wen previously worked at Marvel and on the God of War franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Marvel Wiki
1

Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard shocked the gaming world last week when he announced that he’d be stepping down from the position by the end of the month. After colleagues and fans wished Mustard the best in retirement, speculation turned to who exactly would replace him. We now have our answer, as MCU veteran Charlie Wen will be stepping into the role.

Wen announced the news himself in a tweet. “Excited to share that I embarked on a new adventure as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Epic Games. Deeply grateful to everyone who has come alongside me thus far. The journey ahead promises to be truly epic!” The tweet was accompanied by an image from Fortnite, which predecessor Donald Mustard had a huge hand in building, and Wen will presumably take over.

Kratos in Fortnite.

Source: Epic Games

Wen’s extensive career in entertainment includes the co-founding of Marvel's Visual Development, which set the course for the visual style of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s credited on a number of MCU films, including Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers. The new gig will also mark an unexpected reunion with Kratos (playable in Fortnite), the iconic God of War protagonist who Wen created. Wen also had a two-year stint at Riot Games, where he worked on League of Legends, one of the few games in the same company as Fortnite when it comes to popularity and influence.

Donald Mustard had a pivotal role in making Fortnite the smash success that it is today. It’ll be interesting to see what Charlie Wen has in store for the battle royale game once he officially takes over. As we continue to monitor the latest moves at Epic Games, stay here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

