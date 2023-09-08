The Texas Chain Saw Massacre September 12, 2023 patch notes Gun Interactive has shared the patch notes for the next Texas Chain Saw Massacre update.

The Gun Interactive team has been working tirelessly to address bugs in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and act on feedback given by the community. The next update has been dated for September 12, 2023. While that’s still a handful of days away, the publisher has released the patch notes.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre September 12, 2023 patch notes



Source: Gun Interactive

The patch notes for the September 12 update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre were shared by Gun Interactive on the game’s official subreddit.

Updates

Fixed: Victims Trapped Collision Issue Resolved an issue where Victims who are trapped then lose collision/control when trying to use a gap afterward. This issue is not the ONLY issue related to Hitchhiker traps and Victims. To provide additional info on additional issues with Hitchhiker traps and Victims, please use THIS THREAD.

Fixed: Perking Up Achievement We fixed an issue with the Perking Up achievement causing it to not unlock. Carry on Achievement Hunters

Fixed: Continue on Lobby End Screen This issue was causing all active players to wait the full timer when choosing to continue to the next match, due to disconnected players. This will help speed up the process of matchmaking into the next match for active players.

Fixed: Continue Missing from Custom Game End Screen We resolved an issue where the continue option was missing from the end screen of custom games.

Changed: Battery Match Start State The car battery will now start out on and be powered up by default. This will help Family players get to the tasks at hand to set up for the match faster.

Changed: Respec in Lobby Option We have removed the option to respec characters in match lobbies. You can still edit the character loadouts and spend any unused skill points. Respec will have to be done via the main menu now.

Tuned: Bone Scrap Limits Bone Scrap piles are now limited to 3 uses per pile. This is just one step in terms of balancing the scrap usage and frequency.

Tuned: Cook Lock Usage XP Farm We have set a limiter to the amount of XP that can be earned from placing and removing locks repeatedly. You will still receive the XP bonus for placing each of the three locks once.

Tuned: Lobby Timer Set to 3 Minutes We added to the lobby timer in the last patch to give more time to fill lobbies. The community generally disliked this change, and we have therefore reverted it back to the standard 3 minutes.

Tuned: Further Anti Cheat Tuning and Improvements We have continued our work on anti cheat and are one step closer to reintegrating PC into cross play, though we are not there just yet. Players encountering usage of cheats and/or hacks in public PC lobbies, please continue to report them via support.



The studio also confirmed that it’s still working on resolving issues that will allow them to re-enable cross-play for PC players. Stick with Shacknews for timely updates on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.