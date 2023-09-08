New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide
Xur's location & wares in Destiny 2 for September 8, 2023

Get on your sparrow and find Xur to get an early start on your weekend of Exotic shopping.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Guardians, Xur is back in Destiny 2 for another weekend. He’s brought his Exotic goodies and even some legendary ones. If you have yet to visit the Agent of the Nine, here’s where you can find him.

Xur’s location & wares - September 8, 2023

Xur is located in the Watcher’s Grave region of Nessus, standing up in his tree. You’ll find him there from now until reset on Tuesday, giving you about four days to visit the Agent of the Nine. If you'd like to see what Xur is selling, check out the video we have embedded above. Probably worth noting that Warlocks have a decently rolled Crown of Tempests with 25 Recovery.

An image showing Xur's location on Nessus for September 8, 2023
Shacknews

Now that you know where Xur is, visit our Destiny 2 Strategy guide for more help with everything a Guardian could possibly get up to.

