Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard to retire this month

There are many people to credit for the ongoing success of Epic Games over the years, and Donald Mustard has to be a high name on that list. After nearly a quarter of a century at the video game company, Mustard has announced that he’ll be retiring as CCO of Epic Games later this month.
Mustard announced the news himself in a tweet this afternoon. His full statement is as follows:
Donald Mustard oversaw the development of numerous titles at Epic Games, including Fortnite, of which he became a beloved figure in the community. With his retirement, this will likely bring about the end of Mustard’s work in the video game industry. It’s currently unclear who will assume the role of CCO at Epic Games.
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_