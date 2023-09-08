Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard to retire this month Mustard had been with the company for nearly 25 years.

There are many people to credit for the ongoing success of Epic Games over the years, and Donald Mustard has to be a high name on that list. After nearly a quarter of a century at the video game company, Mustard has announced that he’ll be retiring as CCO of Epic Games later this month.

Mustard announced the news himself in a tweet this afternoon. His full statement is as follows:



Source: Epic Games.

After an incredible adventure, I will be retiring from my role as Chief Creative Officer at Epic this month.

I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together. From the ambitious Advent Rising, to the start of ChAIR where we created Undertow, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade trilogy, to the honor of our tiny team becoming part of Epic, each new chapter allowed me to accomplish something new and original. I am especially proud of the opportunity I’ve had to help create and shape Fortnite.

I am humbled to have been a part of the team that every day tries to bring ‘joy and delight’ to the Fortnite community! We love watching you experience every moment - leaping from the Battle Bus for the very first time, seeing the rocket crack open the sky, dancing with friends after a Victory Royale, being sucked into a black hole or being washed out to sea as The Island flipped over - and on and on! I can’t wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you! The teams are in the best hands and they are working on huge, jaw dropping, amazing things!!!

I’m excited to spend time with my wife and family and am forever grateful for @timsweeney and the Epic Games family.

Donald Mustard oversaw the development of numerous titles at Epic Games, including Fortnite, of which he became a beloved figure in the community. With his retirement, this will likely bring about the end of Mustard’s work in the video game industry. It’s currently unclear who will assume the role of CCO at Epic Games.