ShackStream: Madden NFL 24 Season Opener Special We're celebrating the start of the NFL season with some Madden NFL 24!

Today marks the first day of the NFL season, a date that us football fans have been desperately looking forward to since the Super Bowl in February. As we await the first kickoff between the Lions and the Chiefs, we’re streaming some Madden NFL 24 to get into the football mood. Come hang out!

Our Madden NFL 24 Season Opener Special will kick off today at 1pm PT/4pm ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’ll be jumping into Madden NFL 24, where I’ll take on the challenge of trying to beat the Kansas City Chiefs as the Detroit Lions while playing on All-Madden difficulty. Let’s see how many diving throws Mahomes is able to pull off on me.

If we’ve got the time, we’ll also check out some of the other modes in Madden NFL 24. We weren’t the biggest fans of the game in our review, but hey, it’s the only modern NFL sim out there. Regardless, it’ll be fun to preview tonight’s season opener and sling the pigskin around. We look forward to seeing you on the field!