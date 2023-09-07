New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Madden NFL 24 Season Opener Special

We're celebrating the start of the NFL season with some Madden NFL 24!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Today marks the first day of the NFL season, a date that us football fans have been desperately looking forward to since the Super Bowl in February. As we await the first kickoff between the Lions and the Chiefs, we’re streaming some Madden NFL 24 to get into the football mood. Come hang out!

Our Madden NFL 24 Season Opener Special will kick off today at 1pm PT/4pm ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’ll be jumping into Madden NFL 24, where I’ll take on the challenge of trying to beat the Kansas City Chiefs as the Detroit Lions while playing on All-Madden difficulty. Let’s see how many diving throws Mahomes is able to pull off on me.

If we’ve got the time, we’ll also check out some of the other modes in Madden NFL 24. We weren’t the biggest fans of the game in our review, but hey, it’s the only modern NFL sim out there. Regardless, it’ll be fun to preview tonight’s season opener and sling the pigskin around. We look forward to seeing you on the field!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola