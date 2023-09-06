Valorant Update 7.05 patch notes add Sunset to Competitive map rotation Riot Games has also adjusted Astra's Ult in the latest Valorant update.

With VCT Challengers 2023 in the rear view mirror, Riot Games is back to its usual cadence of Valorant updates and patches. Most recently, the developer released a patch that updated the Competitive map pool and tweaked a key aspect of Astra’s Ultimate ability. Let’s take a look at the full list of patch notes for Valorant update 7.05.

Valorant Update 7.05 patch notes



The patch notes for Valorant Update 7.05 were shared with Shacknews by Riot Games.

Agent Updates

Astra

Going in and out of Astral form is a complex mechanical task that leaves Astra vulnerable to attackers by denying her information about her surroundings. The change we’ve made to her Astral Form (X) gives Astra back some agency and information, allowing you to react to enemy footsteps and utility you may have missed while in Astral Form.

Astral Form (X)

Astra will now be able to hear everything happening around her physical body while in Astral form.

Map Updates

Sunset

Sunset will now be in the map rotation for Competitive mode.

Competitive map rotation includes: Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where the SFX volume would default back to 100% volume when Alt-Tab-ing out of game.

Agent

Fixed a bug where there was a small audio deadzone in Astra’s Cosmic Divide (X).

Fixed a bug where Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) would trigger when Gekko's Wingman (Q) walks near it.

(Q) walks near it.

Fixed a bug where other Agents were not animating when they moved through Omen's Dark Cover (E) ability.

Dark Cover (E) ability.

Fixed a bug where Cypher's Trapwire (C) would sometimes fail to activate when placed on stairs.

on stairs.

Player Behavior

Fixed an issue where people who were chat restricted by Real-Time Interventions were

also disconnected from the text chat instead of just muted from text chat.

Fixed an issue where there was no warning message when you had a conflicting keybind for team or party voice chat.

keybind for team or party voice chat.

Fixed an issue where switching between Unrated and Competitive queues would cause the restriction timer for the queue delay to replace the ranked restriction timer.

the restriction timer for the queue delay to replace the ranked restriction timer.

Fixed an issue where creating an Agent Profile reverted Push-to-Talk keybinds back to their defaults.

their defaults.

That’s everything in the 7.05 update for Valorant. It’s not a hefty one, but has some pretty significant implications for Astra mans and Comp enjoyers. For more Valorant news, stick with Shacknews.