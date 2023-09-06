New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Valorant Update 7.05 patch notes add Sunset to Competitive map rotation

Riot Games has also adjusted Astra's Ult in the latest Valorant update.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games
1

With VCT Challengers 2023 in the rear view mirror, Riot Games is back to its usual cadence of Valorant updates and patches. Most recently, the developer released a patch that updated the Competitive map pool and tweaked a key aspect of Astra’s Ultimate ability. Let’s take a look at the full list of patch notes for Valorant update 7.05.

Valorant Update 7.05 patch notes

Astra using her Ultimate ability.

Source: Riot Games

The patch notes for Valorant Update 7.05 were shared with Shacknews by Riot Games.

Agent Updates

Astra

Going in and out of Astral form is a complex mechanical task that leaves Astra vulnerable to attackers by denying her information about her surroundings. The change we’ve made to her Astral Form (X) gives Astra back some agency and information, allowing you to react to enemy footsteps and utility you may have missed while in Astral Form.

Astral Form (X)

  • Astra will now be able to hear everything happening around her physical body while in Astral form.

Map Updates

Sunset

  • Sunset will now be in the map rotation for Competitive mode.
  • Competitive map rotation includes: Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus.

Bug Fixes

General

  • Fixed a bug where the SFX volume would default back to 100% volume when Alt-Tab-ing out of game.

Agent

  • Fixed a bug where there was a small audio deadzone in Astra’s Cosmic Divide (X).
  • Fixed a bug where Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) would trigger when Gekko’s Wingman
    (Q) walks near it.
  • Fixed a bug where other Agents were not animating when they moved through Omen’s
    Dark Cover (E) ability.
  • Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Trapwire (C) would sometimes fail to activate when placed
    on stairs.

Player Behavior

  • Fixed an issue where people who were chat restricted by Real-Time Interventions were
    also disconnected from the text chat instead of just muted from text chat.
  • Fixed an issue where there was no warning message when you had a conflicting
    keybind for team or party voice chat.
  • Fixed an issue where switching between Unrated and Competitive queues would cause
    the restriction timer for the queue delay to replace the ranked restriction timer.
  • Fixed an issue where creating an Agent Profile reverted Push-to-Talk keybinds back to
    their defaults.

That’s everything in the 7.05 update for Valorant. It’s not a hefty one, but has some pretty significant implications for Astra mans and Comp enjoyers. For more Valorant news, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola