Shack Chat: What's your favorite video game for long trips?

It's a busy travel season here at Shacknews HQ, and a series of delayed flights and canceled Ubers has us discussing our favorite video games to play while doing extended travel.

Question: What's your favorite video game for long trips?

Marvel Snap - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Airport Correspondent

I've done a lot of traveling over the last decade. A lot of those trips are small ones between LAX and SFO and some of them have taken me as far as Taiwan and Amsterdam. I have spent a lot of time at airports, but this year has given me a lovely opportunity to take my downtime and apply it towards experimenting with Marvel Snap decks.

Latest update: I'm trying to be a jerk and mix together Thanos with the High Evolutionary and I've won my fair share of games with Cyclops zapping opposing cards into oblivion. I just unlocked the Silver Samurai, so I'm stoked to see what I can do with him this weekend.

Vampire Survivors - TJ Denzer, uses vampires to survive flights



Source: Luca Galante

Fun story, I forgot I had Vampire Survivors on my phone up until my most recent work trip. I actually try to stay away from playing the game because it will eat hours of a day before you know it, but lo and behold I was waiting on a more than four hour flight to finish and I needed hours of a day wasted. Remembering Vampire Survivors was a lifesaver in this regard. It was like a fast-forward button on my life for that flight and helped me kill the time before I knew it had even passed me by. The progression, escalation, and built-in timer per play session is so good for moving a day along. I won’t play Vampire Survivors when I’m not traveling, but on a long flight, it’s the perfect time to bust such a dangerous game out.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

I have flown a whole lot over my time here at Shacknews, and the game and device combo of choice for most of my long-distance flights has been BOTW since it came out for Nintendo Switch. I even bought some Anker battery banks that could charge a Switch so I could play Breath of the Wild for my entire flight from Detroit, Michigan to Nagoya, Japan. I have not traveled in many years, so I am not sure if TOTK would be as enjoyable on a long trip. For now, I will always have fond memories of flying across the world playing BOTW on my Nintendo Switch before the Death Stranding.

Baba Is You - Sam Chandler, The Thinker

When it comes to long trips, I'm usually the one driving. In the event I'm flying for some reason, I'm either reading, watching TV or a movie, or sleeping. However, on the occasions when I do play a game, it's going to be something like Baba Is You or Loop Hero.

Sure, I could go for something that usually distracts me, like Geometry Wars or Vampire Survivors, but in order to fully distract myself from the monotony of flying, I need to engage my brain. I need to be thinking about a puzzle. I need to be planning out a move and making decisions - not reacting to stimulus but actively thinking. It's why I tend to opt for Sudoku if I'm sitting in a waiting room.

At the end of each year I like to look at what unique puzzle games have come out. Hopefully this year I find something that is perfect for those moments when I need something to distract me while I'm stuck in one place for a long time.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Dennis White Jr., Community Manager



Source: Nintendo

To be honest, Marvel Snap almost got my vote here but because I still have to actually play with another player in that game, it’s not always my choice in some situations. If I happen to put down my phone or hope to keep my phone battery from being drained, I’m hopping on to a Fire Emblem game. I may be late to the party on Three Houses but enjoyed Engage quite a bit. I’ve been playing bits and pieces of the game for quite some time now and it’s really impressive. Combat gameplay and story are both great.

I originally played my first Fire Emblem (Fire Emblem Awakening) on 3DS during a college trip years ago and ended up sinking tons of hours into the game so I guess the franchise has become a comfort option for me when it comes to playing fun games on the go. Since I also have a habit of getting characters I care about killed, I’ve also restarted things quite a few times thanks to that pesky permadeath. But those moments just add to the challenge!

Octopath Traveler 2 - Donovan Erskine, Solistia Correspondent



Source: Square Enix

With how insane 2023 has been for releases, I’ve come to terms with the fact that I simply won’t be able to hunker down with Octopath Traveler 2 and sink large amounts of time into it like I want, so it’s been relegated to something I play in bursts when I need to kill time while on a plane or during a long ride while out of town. It’s not necessarily designed to be played in short stints, but the Switch gives just about any video game that element. I swear I’ll roll credits on it one day!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Steve Tyminski, Music guy!



Source: Nintendo

When I was a kid we would go on vacation to the Jersey Shore and I would bring Pokemon with me to play if there was a rainy day. I can’t play in the car because of my car sickness, so I usually opt for music to listen to on a trip. If I’m on a flight I’ll go with music or movies as well. I tried playing Mario Kart on a flight to E3 years ago but it wasn’t doing it for me. I did enjoy playing Mario Kart in the airport waiting for the flight though. That being said, I bring my Nintendo Switch and listen to all the Super Smash Bros Ultimate soundtrack since I love video game music.

Those are the games that we most enjoy playing during long bouts of travel. What about you? Let us know down in the Chatty!