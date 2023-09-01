Marvel Snap adds Loki and Mobius in September Second Dinner has revealed a Loki-themed season for Marvel Snap.

With a new month comes a new Season Pass in Marvel Snap. Just a handful of days before the expiration of the August Season, developer Second Dinner has released a video revealing all of the content coming to the card battler in September. Marvel Snap’s next season is Loki-themed, adding the trickster himself as well as various characters from the Disney+ TV series.

The new Developer Update video once again features Second Dinner’s Ben Brode, this time alongside Marvel Snap content creators Dekkster and Cozy Snap, as well as producer Nicki Broderick. Through a series of game show questions, the group reveals the following cards coming to Marvel Snap in September:

Loki (3/5) - On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 cost.

Alioth (6/5) - On Reveal: Destroy ALL enemy cards played here this turn (including unrevealed cards).

Mobius M. Mobius (2/3) - Ongoing: Your costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s costs can’t be reduced.

Ravonna Renslayer (3/3) - Ongoing: Your cards with 1 or less Power cost 1 less (minimum 1).

Loki will be this month’s Season Pass card, with the rest releasing weekly through Spotlight Caches and the Token Shop. This season will also add a couple of new locations to the pool:

Time Theater: Copy the last card you drew instead of drawing your next card.

Mount Vesuvius: Players can’t retreat after Turn 5.

The Loki for All Time season in Marvel Snap will begin when the daily rollover happens on September 4, 2023. For all your Marvel Snap news, stick with us here on Shacknews.