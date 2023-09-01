New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Marvel Snap adds Loki and Mobius in September

Second Dinner has revealed a Loki-themed season for Marvel Snap.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

With a new month comes a new Season Pass in Marvel Snap. Just a handful of days before the expiration of the August Season, developer Second Dinner has released a video revealing all of the content coming to the card battler in September. Marvel Snap’s next season is Loki-themed, adding the trickster himself as well as various characters from the Disney+ TV series.

The new Developer Update video once again features Second Dinner’s Ben Brode, this time alongside Marvel Snap content creators Dekkster and Cozy Snap, as well as producer Nicki Broderick. Through a series of game show questions, the group reveals the following cards coming to Marvel Snap in September:

  • Loki (3/5) - On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 cost.
  • Alioth (6/5) - On Reveal: Destroy ALL enemy cards played here this turn (including unrevealed cards).
  • Mobius M. Mobius (2/3) - Ongoing: Your costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s costs can’t be reduced.
  • Ravonna Renslayer (3/3) - Ongoing: Your cards with 1 or less Power cost 1 less (minimum 1).

Loki will be this month’s Season Pass card, with the rest releasing weekly through Spotlight Caches and the Token Shop. This season will also add a couple of new locations to the pool:

  • Time Theater: Copy the last card you drew instead of drawing your next card.
  • Mount Vesuvius: Players can’t retreat after Turn 5.

The Loki for All Time season in Marvel Snap will begin when the daily rollover happens on September 4, 2023. For all your Marvel Snap news, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola