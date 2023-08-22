New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Little Nightmares 3 announced for 2024

A third game in the Little Nightmares series is coming next year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
1

During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, we got a reveal trailer for Little Nightmares 3, the newest installment in Bandai Namco’s horror platforming series. It’s being developed by Supermassive Games and is set for release next year.

The reveal trailer for Little Nightmare 3 was an early surprise at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It showcased the new playable characters as well as the various creepy locations that they’ll cross during their journey. The developers confirmed that the game will feature co-op, and that the levels have been designed with co-op play in mind.

Interestingly enough, the Little Nightmares 3 comes under new management. Series creator Tariser Studios, which worked on the first two games, previously announced that it was done with the series after the second game, but it was likely that publisher Bandai Namco would want to keep it going. This has proven to be true, as the reins are being passed to Supermassive Games, the studio known for The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology, and also aided in the development of Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition.

Little Nightmares 3 is currently set for a 2024 launch. For more news out of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Shacknews has all the news you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

