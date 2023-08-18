ShackStream: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre launch day Rev up your chainsaws for a bloody fun Texas Chain Saw Massacre livestream!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is finally here! To celebrate the game’s launch, we’re doing a special ShackStream where we’ll either run in terror or slice up some helpless Texans. The game is published by the same team behind Friday The 13th, so we’re excited to dive in.

Our launch day stream for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will go down today, August 18, at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also tune in using the embed below.

During the stream, you can expect to get a better look at the newest asymmetrical game from Gun Interactive. Based on the 1974 film of the same name, TCM finds members of the slaughter family hunting down defenseless survivors in 3v4 matches.

If you’re interested in picking up The Texas Chain Saw Massacre but want to see it in action first, here’s your golden opportunity! Join the Shack Staff for a laid-back gameplay livestream, and be sure to check out our insightful interview with the CEO of Gun Interactive.