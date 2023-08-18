New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre launch day

Rev up your chainsaws for a bloody fun Texas Chain Saw Massacre livestream!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Gun Interactive
1

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is finally here! To celebrate the game’s launch, we’re doing a special ShackStream where we’ll either run in terror or slice up some helpless Texans. The game is published by the same team behind Friday The 13th, so we’re excited to dive in.

Our launch day stream for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will go down today, August 18, at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also tune in using the embed below.

During the stream, you can expect to get a better look at the newest asymmetrical game from Gun Interactive. Based on the 1974 film of the same name, TCM finds members of the slaughter family hunting down defenseless survivors in 3v4 matches.

If you’re interested in picking up The Texas Chain Saw Massacre but want to see it in action first, here’s your golden opportunity! Join the Shack Staff for a laid-back gameplay livestream, and be sure to check out our insightful interview with the CEO of Gun Interactive.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

