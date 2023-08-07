Tesla (TSLA) CFO Zach Kirkhorn steps down, will stay on through end of 2023 Vaibhav Taneja will succeed Zach Kirkhorn as CFO next year.

Over the weekend, there was a bit of a shakeup in Tesla’s leadership as the company announced Zach Kirkhorn would be stepping down as CEO after just four years in the role. The current plan is for Kirkhorn to maintain the role throughout the remainder of the year before being succeeded by Vaibhav Taneja.

Tesla made the announcement in an official filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2023. Vaibhav Taneja, who currently serves as the company’s chief accounting officer, will become CFO in 2024. Kirkhorn stepped into Tesla’s CFO role just four years ago when he succeeded Deepak Ahuja. However, Kirkhorn has been with Tesla since 2010. He spoke about his time at the company in a new LinkedIn post.



Source: Tesla

Being a part of this company is a special experience and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together since I joined over 13 years ago. As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working employees at Tesla, who have accomplished things many thought not possible. I also want to thank Elon for his leadership and optimism, which has inspired so many people.

Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped over the weekend following the news of Zach Kirkhorn’s upcoming departure. While it ended Friday at $253.86, shares were trading as low as $243.95 since the announcement was made.

Last month, we learned that Tesla had been having discussions about opening a factory in India, where it would manufacture a new vehicle priced at $24,000. Stick with Shacknews as we follow the latest business happenings at Tesla.