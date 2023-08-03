New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GoPro (GPRO) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on in-line loss

GoPro's Q2 2023 earnings report included both ups and downs against expectations.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

GoPro (GPRO) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results on Thursday, delivering results that were both in-line with loss expectations for EPS, and beating revenue expectations.

A stock chart showing GoPro's afterhours stock performance following its Q2 2023 earnings results

Heading into its Q2 2023 earnings results, Wall Street expected GoPro to report a $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) loss. The whisper number, however, expected a $0.06 per share loss. GoPro missed the whisper number but was in-line with the expected EPS loss, reporting an actual $0.07 per share loss. Revenue, on the other hand, came in at $241 million for the quarter, beating the Wall Street expectation of $222 million in revenue.

GoPro Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Nicholas Woodman, had this to say:

For more information, you can check out our GoPro topic page on Shacknews. You can also follow along with the earnings reports of other gaming and tech companies using our market news tag.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

