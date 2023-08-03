GoPro (GPRO) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on in-line loss GoPro's Q2 2023 earnings report included both ups and downs against expectations.

GoPro (GPRO) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results on Thursday, delivering results that were both in-line with loss expectations for EPS, and beating revenue expectations.

Heading into its Q2 2023 earnings results, Wall Street expected GoPro to report a $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) loss. The whisper number, however, expected a $0.06 per share loss. GoPro missed the whisper number but was in-line with the expected EPS loss, reporting an actual $0.07 per share loss. Revenue, on the other hand, came in at $241 million for the quarter, beating the Wall Street expectation of $222 million in revenue.

GoPro Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Nicholas Woodman, had this to say:

Revenue in the quarter was $241 million, 10% above our guidance. GoPro subscribers grew 27% year-over-year to 2.44 million, also surpassing our expectations. Sell-through of our entry-level-priced $199 HERO8 and $249 HERO9 Black cameras enjoyed a combined sequential lift of more than 50%, highlighting the importance of the entry-level product category as a TAM expanding opportunity. It’s important to note that the sales lift was incremental and did not cannibalize our higher-priced products.

