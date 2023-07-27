Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ford (F) now expects to hit a 600,000 EV production run rate in 2024

Ford's ultimate goal is to ramp up EV production to a 2 million run rate.
Bill Lavoy
1

Today, Ford (F) announced that it expects to reach a 600,000 EV production rate as the company ultimately aims to ramp up to a 2 million run rate. This news came as the company reported its Q2 2023 earnings.

Regarding its expected 600,000 EV production rate, the company had this to say:

It will be interesting to follow Ford as they continue to strive for their 2 million EV run rate. The company hasn’t given a target date for that number, so continued quarterly growth in EV production will be key. You can follow that journey right here on Shacknews via our Electric Vehicle and Ford topics.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

