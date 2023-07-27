Ford (F) now expects to hit a 600,000 EV production run rate in 2024

Today, Ford (F) announced that it expects to reach a 600,000 EV production rate as the company ultimately aims to ramp up to a 2 million run rate. This news came as the company reported its Q2 2023 earnings.
It will be interesting to follow Ford as they continue to strive for their 2 million EV run rate. The company hasn’t given a target date for that number, so continued quarterly growth in EV production will be key. You can follow that journey right here on Shacknews via our Electric Vehicle and Ford topics.
