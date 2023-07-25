Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Microsoft continues to roll along after reporting beats in EPS and revenue expectations for Q4 2023.
Bill Lavoy
Today, Microsoft (MSFT) reported its Q4 2023 earnings results, beating expectations for both EPS and revenue.

Microsoft reported $56.2 billion in revenue against an expected $55.5 billion. Earnings per share came in at $2.69 against expectations of $2.65. The Wall Street analysts mean Q4 2023 EPS estimate was $2.55.

Other highlights, which you can read in full on the Microsoft investor relations website, are as follows:

  • Revenue was $56.2 billion and increased 8% (up 10% in constant currency)
  • Operating income was $24.3 billion and increased 18% (up 21% in constant currency)
  • Net income was $20.1 billion and increased 20% (up 23% in constant currency)
  • Diluted earnings per share was $2.69 and increased 21% (up 23% in constant currency)

Microsoft will hold its Q4 2023 earnings call today, and Shacknews will stream the call on YouTube. You can check that out via the embed above, or catch the VOD on our YouTube channel if you’re reading this after the call’s conclusion. You can also follow along with our Market News topic for more on gaming in tech in the financial space.

