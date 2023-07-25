Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can listen in on Microsoft's (MSFT) latest earnings call.

Earnings season is upon us once again, and Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the latest companies to step forward with its financial results for the previous period. The company is expected to release its earnings report at the close of markets today, which will be followed by an earnings call shortly after. If you’d like to listen to the conversation and potentially glean some insight into the business side of things, we’ll show you how to listen to Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2023 earnings call

Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings call will take place today, July 25, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and the stream will be live shortly before the call kicks off. Once it’s over, the full call will be uploaded to our YouTube channel as a VOD, just in case you miss some of it, or want to go back and re-listen to certain parts. Microsoft streams the call on its investor relations website but requires you to register your email address and other info in order to listen.

There are a few topics to listen out for during the Microsoft earnings call. As with most companies, we’re curious to see how Microsoft discusses the development of AI technology and its implementation in the company’s goods and services. Microsoft is also in the midst of an intense fight to acquire Activision Blizzard; while it’s unlikely that executives will provide any updates on the situation, it’ll be interesting to hear if it’s brought up at all.

That’s how you can listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2023 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in, be sure to bookmark our Microsoft topic page, where we’ll be reporting any news that breaks during the call.