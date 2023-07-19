Netflix (NFLX) added 5.89 million subscribers in Q2 2023 Netflix crushed subscriber expectations with their Q2 2023 earnings results.

Today, Netflix (NFLX) reported its Q2 2023 earnings, revealing that the company smashed subscriber expectations for the quarter. This is undoubtedly one of the highlights for the quarter.

Netflix added 5.80 million subscribers in Q2 2023 against expectations that they would add 1.769 million subscribers. This can only be described as a massive win for the streaming giant and is almost certainly partly due to the password sharing crackdown that Netflix has been rolling out throughout 2023.

Netflix had this to say about the massive increase in subscribers:

We had paid net additions of 5.9M for Q2’23 (with over 1M paid net adds in each region) vs. -1.0M in Q2’22 as we successfully rolled out paid sharing to more than 100 countries (representing over 80% of our revenue). Q2 operating income totaled $1.8B, up 16% vs. $1.6B in the year ago quarter. Operating margin was 22%, compared with 20% in Q2’22. Both were slightly ahead of our beginning-of-quarter forecast due to ongoing expense management, slower-than-projected headcount growth and timing of content spend. EPS in Q2 amounted to $3.29 vs. $3.20 in Q2’22 and included a $29 million non-cash unrealized loss from F/X remeasurement on our Euro denominated debt, which is recognized below operating income in “interest and other income/expense.”

