Netflix (NFLX) added 5.89 million subscribers in Q2 2023

Today, Netflix (NFLX) reported its Q2 2023 earnings, revealing that the company smashed subscriber expectations for the quarter. This is undoubtedly one of the highlights for the quarter.
Netflix added 5.80 million subscribers in Q2 2023 against expectations that they would add 1.769 million subscribers. This can only be described as a massive win for the streaming giant and is almost certainly partly due to the password sharing crackdown that Netflix has been rolling out throughout 2023.
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.