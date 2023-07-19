Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q2 2023 earnings call here Netflix is set to hold its Q2 2023 earnings call later this afternoon.

Netflix’s Q2 2023 earning call will be broadcast on the Shacknews YouTube channel embedded above, as well as on Netflix’s investor relations website. The call will begin at 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EDT, at which point Netflix is expected to report on their earnings results for the previous quarter.

The following expectations will most likely be addressed, especially in the event there are significant misses or beats:

Q2 2023 Mean EPS Analyst Estimate: $2.86/share

Q2 2023 EPS Whisper Number: $2.89/share

Q2 2023 Mean Revenue Analyst Estimate: $8.3 billion

Analysts’ consensus projection: Netflix netting 1.769 million new subscribers in the second quarter.

