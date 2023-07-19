Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q2 2023 earnings call here

Netflix is set to hold its Q2 2023 earnings call later this afternoon.
Netflix (NFLX) is set to report its Q2 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. In addition to the report there will be an earnings call held at 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EDT, and you can listen right here on Shacknews for your convenience.

Listen to Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings call

Netflix’s Q2 2023 earning call will be broadcast on the Shacknews YouTube channel embedded above, as well as on Netflix’s investor relations website. The call will begin at 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EDT, at which point Netflix is expected to report on their earnings results for the previous quarter.

The following expectations will most likely be addressed, especially in the event there are significant misses or beats:

  • Q2 2023 Mean EPS Analyst Estimate: $2.86/share
  • Q2 2023 EPS Whisper Number: $2.89/share
  • Q2 2023 Mean Revenue Analyst Estimate: $8.3 billion

Analysts’ consensus projection: Netflix netting 1.769 million new subscribers in the second quarter.

Shacknews will be reporting on Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings this afternoon, so you can keep it locked on our Netflix topic if you’re unable to make the call but want to stay current with the news. Once the call has concluded, we’ll also update this page with a YouTube embed so you can come back and listen to it at any time.

