EA announces UFC 5, full reveal in September EA is stepping back into the octagon with a new MMA game.

EA Sports’ UFC series is a rare breed of sports sim in that it doesn’t receive annual installments, with the publisher opting to release a new game every handful of years instead. As UFC 4 nears its third anniversary, EA has officially announced UFC 5, the next chapter in the MMA series. Details are sparse, but a full reveal is coming in September.

EA Sports announced UFC 5 in a tweet today. The post doesn't provide much information about the game — not even a gameplay screenshot or a release window — but will surely get fans excited that a new installment is on the horizon. The post does reveal the game’s logo, which features a shattered five next to the standard EA Sports UFC treatment.

Coming soon #UFC5



Full reveal September 2023 🗓️



Sign up for more news

➡️ https://t.co/vLBNhbt3QN pic.twitter.com/qIFoAmLbWN — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 8, 2023

On the newly-created UFC 5 website, fans can register their email address to receive future updates about the game. UFC 4, the last entry in the MMA series, was released in 2020. The game received multiple content updates after launch, but its lifespan will likely come to an end with the release of UFC 5.

UFC 4 had a quick turnaround from its announcement to release, so we could be gearing up with something similar this time around. If so, UFC 5 would join a stacked fall release line-up that includes the likes of Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

EA has been on a roll announcing new entries in its popular sports franchises. The company has also revealed EA Sports FC, the forthcoming sequel in the franchise formerly known as FIFA, which is striking out without the iconic moniker for the first time. In May, the studio pulled back the curtains on Madden NFL 24, which features Josh Allen as its cover star and brings crossplay to the franchise.