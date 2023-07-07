Try these Phoenix Force decks - Marvel Snap These decks look to take advantage of Phoenix Force's unique ability.

Marvel Snap has returned to the X-Men well once again with its July 2023 season. Themed around the powerful Phoenix Force from Marvel Comics, the immortal being also serves as the Season Pass card. It’s ability opens the door for some fascinating deck experiments, so let’s check out a few Phoenix Force decks that you should consider firing up in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Phoenix Force decks

Phoenix Force is a 5-cost, 5-power card that revives one of your destroyed cards, merging with it and allowing it to move each turn. It marries the movement and destroy archetypes in such a way that it’ll probably be some time until we realize its full potential. Here are some fun Phoenix Force decks to try in Marvel Snap.

Phoenix Move

Deck list:

Human Torch

Iron First

Ebony Maw

Carnage

Armor

Ghost Spider

Multiple Man

Killmonger

Vulture

Hulkbuster

Deathlok

Phoenix Force

Ideally, you want to use either Carnage or Killmonger to blow up Human Torch, Ebony Maw, or Multiple Man—all of which pair handsomely with Phoenix Force. The one thing to look out for here is Iron Fist, which could potentially fall victim to Killmonger. Try to place him in an Armor lane, or cross your fingers and pray to the RNG gods.

Multiple Phoenix

Deck list:

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Carnage

Kraven

Armor

Multiple Man

Venom

Vulture

Hulkbuster

Deathlok

Shang-Chi

Phoenix Force

This deck fully buys into the Phoenix Force and Multiple Man pairing, which is one of the most powerful combos in the card’s early lifespan. Once Multiple Man has been destroyed and promptly resurrected on Turn 6, it’ll be a decent 9-power when it merges with Phoenix Force. The real bang here is that when you move that Phoenix-powered Multiple Man, it’ll leave behind a copy at the previous location, putting the X-Men character’s ability to great use. If you manage to get a Hulkbuster onto Multiple Man before you destroy/revive him, you’ll have a 13-power Multiple Man to move around the board. A Shang-Chi plus Multiple Man move on Turn 6 is chef’s kiss!

True Phoenix

Deck list:

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Carnage

Dagger

Ghost-Spider

Multiple Man

Venom

Hulkbuster

Taskmaster

Phoenix Force

Heimdall

America Chavez

According to third-party deck tracker Untapped, this is the most popular Phoenix Force deck in Marvel Snap. It includes synergy staples like Human Torch and Multiple Man, with Iron Fist, Carnage, and Ghost Spider as enablers. The inclusion of Taskmaster creates an interesting sequence in which you revive a powerful Multiple Man or Dagger on turn 5, and then copy its power onto Taskmaster on Turn 6 while also moving the card itself, spreading that power across the board.

Those are a few Phoenix Force decks to take for a spin in Marvel Snap. It’s the first new card of the July 2023 season, which will also include Jean Grey, Legion, and Mirage.