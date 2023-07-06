The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes to Peacock streaming service in August Nintendo and Illumination's Mario Movie will make its streaming debut in early August.

After a sensational theatrical run, the Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-earning film of the year, the highest-earning video game adaptation ever, and the second-highest earning animated film of all time. The film has already made its way to digital and physical releases, but fans will soon have another way to watch the animated hit. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to streaming by way of Peacock next month.

Nintendo and Illumination announced today that we’re less than a month away from The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s August 3 Peacock release. Once that happens, those subscribed to the streaming service will be able to watch the animated feature whenever and however often they like. If you’ve managed to avoid the year’s biggest movie up to this point, it's a solid way to check it out without having to dole out any extra cash.

1 more month until the bros power-up!#SuperMarioMovie Streaming Aug 3, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/lGe2rEIWo7 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) July 6, 2023

In addition to the movie itself, Peacock will also have video interviews with the cast of the movie, as well as a slew of other bonus features that make up a field guide, including a lyric video for Jack Black’s popular original song, Peaches.

Audiences had likely assumed that the Mario movie would eventually land on Peacock when it was time for a streaming release, given that Peackock’s owner, Universal, is also the parent company of Illumination, the studio behind the hit animated movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s worldwide box office total currently sits at a staggering $1.3 billion, approximately $500 million ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the year’s second highest-earning film. With the movie coming soon to streaming, it’ll likely build even more of an audience as Nintendo and Illumination look to carry the momentum into the inevitable sequel.