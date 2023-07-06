Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 5 arrives next week

Revealed at the last Nintendo Direct, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next batch of DLC is around the corner.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

During the surprise Nintendo Direct last month, Nintendo revealed Wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’ll introduce eight new tracks as well as a new playable character. Originally given a tentative summer 2023 release window, we now know exactly when we’ll be racing on new grounds, and it’s quite soon. The Wave 5 DLC in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be released next week.

Nintendo announced the release date for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 5 DLC in a new trailer posted on YouTube. The content will arrive on July 12, 2023. Wave 5 will add the following tracks to the arcade racing game:

  • Koopa Cape (Wii)
  • Los Angeles Laps (Tour)
  • Moonview Highway (Wii)
  • Squeaky Clean Sprint
  • Athens Dash (Tour)
  • Daisy Cruiser (Double Dash)
  • Sunset Wilds (GBA)
  • Vancouver Velocity (Tour)

Seven of the eight new tracks were featured in previous Mario Kart games. However, Nintendo is continuing its trend of squeezing in some brand-new tracks with the inclusion of Squeaky Clean Sprint, a course set in a busy bathroom. The DLC will also add three new characters in Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek.

With the release of Wave 5, there are three more waves of DLC to go for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass. The full DLC pass costs $24.99 USD, but is available at no additional charge to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. As Nintendo continues to supply the best-selling Switch game with more content, stick with Shacknews for all your updates on The Big N.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

