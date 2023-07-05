How to get Threads How to download Threads, Meta's new Instagram text-based social app.

Another Twitter replacement has entered the competition in the form of Threads. Those who want to get in on the ground floor of a new social media platform can download Threads now to their mobile devices. For those on Android who are wondering whether Threads is available on your device, we’ve got the answers you seek.

How to get Threads

Getting Threads is as easy as going to your mobile device’s store (App Store or Google Play) and searching for “Threads, an Instagram app”. Searching “Threads” by itself might make it difficult to find this early on in its release as there are other apps with a similar name.



Source: Shacknews

Alternatively, open Instagram and tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner to open the menu. You’ll see a new section called Threads that may have a label on it that reads “new”. Tap this to be taken directly to the Threads download page.

Is Threads on Android?

Good news Android users, you do not miss out on Meta’s new social media platform. Threads is available for download on Android devices via the Google Play store. Downloading it is exactly the same as above, either search for it in the store or use Instagram to be taken directly to the download portal.



Source: Shacknews

Is Threads on desktop?

At the time of writing, Threads is not available on desktop devices. Given that Threads is being billed as an Instagram app, there’s a chance that users will be primarily directed toward the mobile applications. However, there’s always the chance Meta will recognize the need for a desktop version, especially if it wants to compete with Twitter.

In saying this, it is possible to share individual Threads to view them on desktop, such as this post by Zuck. This does require someone on the app to share a hyperlink, so keep that in mind.

Threads, an Instagram app, is the hotness right now, drawing in over two million users on launch day. However, it’s not been without its faults, with users quick to point out issues with the random people on their feed and the fact said feed is not in chronological order. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all things Threads and any other platform that rises up in the social media space.