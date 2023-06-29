Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Best deals from Steam Summer Sale 2023 include the Steam Deck for 20% off

The Steam Deck, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Octopath Traveler 2 highlight the 2023 Steam Summer Sale.
Donovan Erskine
Hide your wallets, folks, the 2023 Steam Summer Sale has begun! Valve’s digital storefront is offering discounts on countless games and hardware, several of which are the cheapest they’ve ever been. There are even a few high-profile 2023 releases. Let’s look at some of the best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best deals from Steam Summer Sale 2023

The Steam logo, with various game screenshots in the background.

Source: Valve

The sale will end on July 13 at 10 a.m. PT, so be sure to pull the trigger on any games you want by then. Here are the best deals we spotted from the Steam Summer Sale:

Those are the best sales that we caught from the 2023 Steam Summer Sale. It’s an amazing opportunity to grab some games you’ve been eyeing, and to fill out that back log.

