Best deals from Steam Summer Sale 2023 include the Steam Deck for 20% off
The Steam Deck, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Octopath Traveler 2 highlight the 2023 Steam Summer Sale.
Hide your wallets, folks, the 2023 Steam Summer Sale has begun! Valve’s digital storefront is offering discounts on countless games and hardware, several of which are the cheapest they’ve ever been. There are even a few high-profile 2023 releases. Let’s look at some of the best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2023.
The sale will end on July 13 at 10 a.m. PT, so be sure to pull the trigger on any games you want by then. Here are the best deals we spotted from the Steam Summer Sale:
- Steam Deck (512GB) - $519.20 (20% off)
- Steam Deck Docking Station - $71.20 (20%)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $47.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Rainbow Six Extraction - $10.00 (75% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Rain World - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hi-Fi Rush - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $15.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off )
- Person 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off )
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mordhau - $7.49 (75% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $5.99 (85% off)
- Blasphemous - $6.24 (75% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout - $29.99 (50% off)
- Brotato - $3.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $52.49 (25% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $44.99 (25% off)
- Sons of the Forest - $23.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $9.59 (84% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $15.99 (60% off)
- New World - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space Remake - $41.99 (30% off)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Road 96 - $6.98 (65% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Civilization 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Assetto Corsa - $3.99 (80% off)
- Frost Punk - $5.99 (80% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 - $17.49 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tropico 6 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Garry's mod - $4.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - $17.59 (20% off)
- Phasmophobia - $11.19 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $8.99 (70% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Payday 2 - $0.99 (90% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sifu - $29.99 (25% off)
- Raft - $13.39 (33% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $13.99 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- System Shock Remake - $31.99 (20% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Overcooked! 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Ultrakill - $18.74 (25% off)
- Pizza Tower - $14.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $22.49 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter: World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $0.99 (90% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas - $2.49 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War - $7.49 (85% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $52.19 (13% off)
- EA Sports PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tape to Tape - $17.99 (10% off)
- Noita - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Remake - $9.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Long Dark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $12.49 (50% off)
- Humanity - $23.99 (20% off)
Those are the best sales that we caught from the 2023 Steam Summer Sale. It’s an amazing opportunity to grab some games you’ve been eyeing, and to fill out that back log.
