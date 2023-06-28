How to use a controller - BattleBit Remastered Here's how you can play BattleBit Remastered using a controller.

BattleBit Remastered entered early access in mid June and exploded on Steam, topping the Best Seller charts. The low-poly first-person-shooter takes inspiration from classic Battlefield games and other bastions of the genre. In its current state, the game is only playable with a keyboard and mouse, with no native controller support. However, there is a workaround to play the game with a controller if you’re hellbent on doing so.

To use a controller in BattleBit Remastered, you’ll need to follow a multi-step process that was shared by See12Run, a member of the game’s development team, in a Steam discussion post:

Step 1: Open Steam Settings

Step 2: Go to Controller

Step 3: Enable Steam Input support for your controller

Step 4: (copy and paste into browser)

steam://controllerconfig/671860/2995591127

Enable the following settings under Controls:

Toggle Lean

Toggle Dragging Players

Toggle Sprint

Once this is complete, you’ll be able to play BattleBit Remastered using a controller. It might be a bit rough around the edges, and you’ll have to tweak the mouse sensitivity in settings until the controls feel comfortable. Since this isn’t native controller support, don’t expect features like aim-assist when jumping into combat.

That’s how you can play BattleBit remastered with a controller. Luckily, See12Run has confirmed that the developers are working on proper controller support for a future update, and it’ll be much better than the current workaround.