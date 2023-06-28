Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to use a controller - BattleBit Remastered

Here's how you can play BattleBit Remastered using a controller.
Donovan Erskine
1

BattleBit Remastered entered early access in mid June and exploded on Steam, topping the Best Seller charts. The low-poly first-person-shooter takes inspiration from classic Battlefield games and other bastions of the genre. In its current state, the game is only playable with a keyboard and mouse, with no native controller support. However, there is a workaround to play the game with a controller if you’re hellbent on doing so.

Players riding inside of a small boat.

Source: SgtOkiDoki

To use a controller in BattleBit Remastered, you’ll need to follow a multi-step process that was shared by See12Run, a member of the game’s development team, in a Steam discussion post:

  • Step 1: Open Steam Settings
  • Step 2: Go to Controller
  • Step 3: Enable Steam Input support for your controller
  • Step 4: (copy and paste into browser)
    steam://controllerconfig/671860/2995591127

Enable the following settings under Controls:

  • Toggle Lean
  • Toggle Dragging Players
  • Toggle Sprint

Once this is complete, you’ll be able to play BattleBit Remastered using a controller. It might be a bit rough around the edges, and you’ll have to tweak the mouse sensitivity in settings until the controls feel comfortable. Since this isn’t native controller support, don’t expect features like aim-assist when jumping into combat.

That’s how you can play BattleBit remastered with a controller. Luckily, See12Run has confirmed that the developers are working on proper controller support for a future update, and it’ll be much better than the current workaround.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

