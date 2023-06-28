Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Theorycraft Games' Project Loki gets gameplay reveal

Players can sign up for a playtest going down this weekend.
Donovan Erskine
Theorycraft Games
Last year, veterans of the video game industry formed Theorycraft Games, a new studio. Its staff included ex-developers from Riot Games, Bungie, and Blizzard. The team had teased its debut title as Project Loki, an experimental MOBA-like. Now, Theorycraft has given Project Loki a proper gameplay reveal and is inviting players to sign up for a playtest going down this weekend.

Theorycraft Games gave Project Loki a proper reveal in a new gameplay trailer. Described as “League meets Apex meets Smash,” Project Loki features a roster of unique characters with their own set of abilities to be unleashed in combat. We see players clashing in a number of environments on the floating map, using AOE abilities and making callouts to each other. The studio says that Dota and League of Legends players will find some familiarity in Project Loki, but will appreciate the core differences.

After holding some private playtests, Theorycraft is inviting the public to come and check the game out. On the developer’s website, fans can sign up for the playtest, which is taking place from June 29 - June 30. During this period, players can experience what the developers describe as “a group adventure, a competitive sandbox and a highlights factory, all at once.”

In the gameplay trailer, Theorycraft’s Joe Tung says that the playtest is just an early step in the studio’s goal of being community-driven throughout the development of Project Loki. There’s currently no word on a full release date for Project Loki, but stick with Shacknews for more details on Theorycraft Games’ debut title as they become available.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

