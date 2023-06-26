Deadlock is Valorant's 23rd Agent The new Sentinel comes to Valorant in Episode 7 Act 1.

Riot Games is gearing up for the next era of Valorant with the start of Episode 7 later this week. We already knew that the new Episode would add Team Deathmatch to the tactical shooter, but the devs have confirmed that a new Agent is on the way, too. Deadlock is a new Sentinel character who uses powerful technology to dominate the battlefield.

Riot Games revealed Deadlock during Valorant Masters in Tokyo this past weekend. The cinematic trailer gave us a proper introduction to the Norwegian Agent, who loses an arm to a monster during a mission gone wrong. We see that she’s given a high-tech replacement limb from none other than Killjoy.

The gameplay trailer for Deadlock gets into all the nitty gritty details that players want to know about. Her nanowire technology makes life a living hell for players on the opposing side. Here is Deadlock’s full list of abilities in Valorant:

GravNet (C): Equip a GravNet grenade. Fire to throw. Alt Fire to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

Sonic Sensor (Q): Equip a Sonic Sensor. Fire to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sound. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected.

Barrier Mesh (E): Equip a Barrier Mesh disc. Fire to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

Annihilation (X): Equip a Nanowire Accelerator. Fire to unleash a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end, unless they are freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

Deadlock will be available in Valorant when Episode 7 Act 1 begins on June 27, 2023. For more Valorant news, Shacknews has you taken care of.