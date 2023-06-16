Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

xQc signs $100 million non-exclusive streaming deal with Kick

Twitch's largest streamer has inked an enormous contract with a new competitor.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Kick
5

Twitch’s largest streamer, XqC, has signed a $100 million, two-year, non-exclusive streaming deal with Kick; a major shake-up in the streaming business amid increasing tension between Twitch and some of its biggest names.

Felix “xQc” Lengyel, the former Overwatch pro turned streaming superstar will take his talents to Kick, as reported by the New York Times and confirmed by Lengyel. During a subsequent livestream, xQc explained to his community that he won’t be leaving Twitch permanently. Thanks to the non-exclusive nature of his new contract, xQc is still free to stream on Twitch as he likes.

xQc on stage playing Overwatch 2.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Kick officially launched earlier this year. Co-owned by popular streamer Trainwrecks and heavily funded by gambling company Stake, Kick operates essentially the same as Twitch, with lighter rules on content. Kick has been aggressively trying to lure streamers over to its platform over the past several months, with those efforts ramping up after Twitch put itself in hot water by introducing (now canceled) changes to its advertisement guidelines.

The announcement sent waves through the industry, with several of Twitch and YouTube’s biggest streamers chiming in on the news. It'll be interesting to see if the move inspires other creators on Twitch to jump ship in hopes of greener pastures on Kick.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 16, 2023 2:50 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, xQc signs $100 million non-exclusive streaming deal with Kick

    • falidorn legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 16, 2023 3:19 PM

      I had to click this to know if the article was referring to a company or individual. I might be out of touch.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 16, 2023 3:24 PM

      twitch really is gonna have some serious shit to contemplate. all the COD/FPS folks are bailing. that will be left is hot tubs and just chatting reaction videos. maybe some league of legends.

      I cannot understand what XQC is saying, ever, but I appreciate his dedication.

      • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 16, 2023 3:27 PM

        Lots of people don’t like Kick because there is basically no terms of service and so you end up with all the scum kicked off YT and Twitch

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 16, 2023 3:28 PM

          quite true. no argument there. it's squabble. LOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

          • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 16, 2023 3:37 PM

            Squabble if it was backed by a predatory gambling site. Still a hub for alt-right weirdos tho.

