Valorant Episode 7 adds Team Deathmatch Valorant is adding a classic first-person shooter game mode next Episode.

Valorant recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary, and continues to chug along with regular content updates. The game will soon enter a new era with the beginning of Episode 7 Act 1. In addition to a new Battle Pass and a fresh set of cosmetics, Episode 7 will see the addition of a heavily-requested game mode: Team Deathmatch.

Riot Games announced Valorant’s Team Deathmatch mode in a new trailer. In TDM, two teams of five face off on one of three new maps created specifically for Team Deathmatch. The first team to reach 100 kills wins. Instead of the economy format, where players spend credits to buy weapons and abilities, TDM matches are broken into four separate stages:

Stage One: Pistols (Classic, Ghost, Frenzy)

Stage Two: Ares, Stinger, Sheriff

Stage Three: Bulldog, Spectre, Guardian, Ares

Stage Four: Phantom, Vandal

With the absence of economy, character abilities will instead be on cooldown. Riot Games has also added Weapon Spawners around the map to add some flavor to the loot pool. There are also pick-ups that can be grabbed to add charges to your Ultimate meter.

Team Deathmatch will be available when Episode 7 Act 1 kicks off on June 27, and it’s not the only major addition coming in Valorant’s next update. Riot Games has also confirmed an overhaul to the game’s progressions system, including reworked Daily Missions and the addition of Kingdom Credits, a new free in-game currency that can be used to “unlock various accessories, agent recruitment events, and more.”

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1. For the latest news on Riot Games tactical shooter, be sure to bookmark our Valorant topic page.