Emerald Coast interview with theHunter: Call of the Wild devs Shacknews talks about the new Emerald Coast map with developers from Expansive Worlds.

Six years after its launch, theHunter: Call of the Wild is still going strong, and its newest map, Emerald Coast, is set to launch on June 20, 2023. As someone who has eagerly collected every piece of DLC for theHunter, I’m always excited to get some insight into all aspects of the game, and there’s no better opportunity to do so than during E7, days before a new map launches.

Expansive Worlds was kind enough to let me interview Arshak Ardeshir, Senior Game Designer, and Arthur Vilain, Game Designer, who spent about 15 minutes talking to me about the new Emerald Coast region. We talked about the new biomes, the new Zagan Varminter .22-250 Bolt-Action Rifle, and even some of the new species being introduced now that the game has made its way to Australia. There’s much more to dig into, and fans of theHunter should absolutely check out the full interview embedded above.

Emerald Coast will launch on June 20, 2023, and will no doubt once again breathe new life into a game that continues to improve years after its release. It was an absolute pleasure to talk to Expansive Worlds, and I look forward to doing so again in the very near future. For now, though, enjoy the interview and enjoy the rest of E7.