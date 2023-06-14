XDefiant Open Beta dates and how to download Here's when and how you can access the Open Beta for XDefiant.

Ubisoft made waves earlier this year when it held a Closed Alpha for XDefiant, a new competitive first-person shooter that features factions from different franchises owned by the publisher. After a generally positive response from players, Ubisoft is ready to let everyone in on the fun with an XDefiant Open Beta. If you’re interested in taking the game for a spin, let’s talk about when and how you can play the XDefiant Open Beta.

XDefiant Open Beta dates



Source: Ubisoft

The XDefiant Open Beta will be held from June 21, 2023, to June 23/24, 2023. The servers will officially open on June 21, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The servers will close on June 23, at 11 p.m. PT/2 a.m. ET on June 24. This gives players about three days to jump in and get a feel for XDefiant.

How to download the XDefiant Open Beta



Source: Ubisoft

The XDefiant Open Beta can be downloaded from the Xbox Store/PSN Store for console players, and from the Ubisoft Connect app for PC players. The game should be available for download once the beta servers are live.

The XDefiant Open Beta was announced during the Ubisoft Forward at Summer Game Fest 2023. XDefiant features factions from Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and Splinter Cell. More factions will be added in the full release, which is expected by the end of the summer. A new roadmap gave us a better idea of what to expect from the first-person shooter over the next few months. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about XDefiant.