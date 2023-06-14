Hitman World of Assassination Summer 2023 roadmap revealed IO Interactive has a big summer planned for Agent 47 with free locations and loads of Elusive Targets.

It’s wild to think that rarely a month has gone by where we didn’t get new content since the launch of Hitman (2016) about seven years ago. The trend will continue through Summer 2023, as IO Interactive just revealed a roadmap that will cover June, July, and August.

Most of the content on offer through June and July is the standard stuff that we’ve come to expect from Hitman over the years, with challenges offering unique suit unlocks, free locations to try, and three Elusive targets each month in case you haven’t eliminated them previously. It’s in August that things really pick up according to the blog post from IO Interactive.

August will see premium content arrive in the World of Assassination, including the previously released Sarajeveo Six, and the Trinity Pack. Both will arrive on August 17, 2023, and will cost $4.99 USD for anyone who wants to pick them up. August will also see the return of the Dartmoor Garden Show, as well as a game update that will be detailed closer to its launch. The Dartmoor Garden Show and game update will be free for all players.

If you’ve yet to try Hitman World of Assassination, which was previously just called Hitman 3, there’s plenty of opportunities to try the content free of charge. Players can try the Marrakesh location for free in June, and the Bangkok location will be playable at no cost in July. Both of those maps come from Hitman (2016), but both have been brought in line with the more modern maps of Hitman World of Assassination and showcase the game’s strengths quite well.

We’re always down to spend more time with Agent 47, and we’ll continue to report on whatever IO Interactive gets up to with the Hitman franchise, and the 007 game they’re working on when there’s something to share.