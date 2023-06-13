Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.2 patch notes There are an abundance of fixes in the latest update for Destiny 2.

Bungie has released the latest patch for Destiny 2. Update 7.1.0.2 address several issues that needed fixing across Crucible, Weapons, Armor, and more. Let's check out the notes.

Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.2 patch notes



Source: Bungie

Bungie shared the patch notes for Update 7.1.0.2 on its website today.

Activities

Crucible

Fixed an issue where the Dazzling Iridescence Trials emblem could be awarded from the Flawless chest without completing the necessary requirements.

Players who have already acquired the emblem will need to complete the requirements after this patch goes live in order to equip the emblem.

Fixed an issue with spawn trapping that could occur on meltdown.

Raids and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where players can damage bosses in Ghosts of the Deep through immunity shields.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk's reserve overshield now deploys when a player uses Ensnaring Slam.

Fixed an issue where Khepri's Horn could disable various non-enemy objects.

Fixed an issue where Vesper of Radius's effects were triggering on things other than casting a rift.

Fixed an issue where Point-Contact Cannon Brace would create lightning strikes on melees other than Thunderclap.

Fixed an issue where becoming frozen would disable Arbor Warden's Exotic perk.

Fixed an issue where Arbor Warden would cause the Juggernaut aspect to not interact with your class ability energy correctly.

Fixed an issue causing Sunbracers to not improve Solar grenades.

Fixed an issue causing Helm of Saint-14 to not provide any effects.

Fixed an issue causing Verity's Brow to not function in PvP.

Fixed an issue causing No Backup Plans to buff non-Shotgun damage in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where Athrys's Embrace's buff icon wasn't appearing in the HUD in PvP.

The artifact perks Amped Up and Electric Armor no longer have their perk names switched.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where some older Iron Banner Special/Power weapons had lost their scope glint.

Fixed an issue where purchasing a Last Wish deepsight weapon from Hawthorne would unintentionally award bonus pattern progress on top of the progress provided by consuming the deepsight on the weapon itself.

Increased the size of the red dot in Mecurial Overreach's scope to respond to player feedback.

Reduced the Collective Action weapon perk's damage against Guardians to 10%, (from 20%).

Changed the Navigator's intrinsic trait icon.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where certain thrown projectiles were able to over penetrate allied Titan Barricades.

Fixed an issue where Arc Jolt damage to minor combatants was lower than intended following the scaling changes in 7.1.0.

Commerce/Eververse

Fixed an issue where the Twitch sub bounty emblem, Pulsar Approaching, is not re-acquirable or equippable.

Triumphs

The "Second Reckoning" Triumph now displays the correct weapon names.

The "Spend Salvage Keys" Triumph now correctly progresses when a Salvage Key is spent instead of erroneously progressing the "Spend Deep Dive Keys" Triumph.

Fixed an issue on the Ambitious Angler Triumph where all players were getting credit for one player catching an exotic fish.

General

Weekly Challenges for Vanguard Ops and Gambit now reward the correct number of Exotic engrams.

Re-enabling Tier 1 Exotic Focusing on Master Rahool.

Those are the full notes for Update 7.1.0.2. For more Destiny 2 content, make Shacknews your home.