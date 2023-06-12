Assassin's Creed Mirage gets extended gameplay reveal Ubisoft gave us an in-depth look at Assassin's Creed Mirage during a representation.

One of the games featured at the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward was Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a new installment in the popular stealth franchise that’s aiming to take the game back to its simplistic roots. We got an extended look at gameplay, showing off stealth, combat, and the setting of Baghdad.

We got a full Assassin's Creed Mirage mission walkthrough during the Ubisoft Forward. It showed the protagonist, Basim, infiltrating a base and assassinating a high-profile target. We see him setting traps, throwing smoke bombs, and assassinating foes in a variety of ways.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be released on October 12, 2023.