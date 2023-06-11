Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Ebenezer and the Invisible World is a new Scrooge Metroidvania

PC Gaming Show 2023 introduced us to an interesting adaptation of Ebeneezer Scrooge's story.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Play on Worlds
2

The PC Gaming Show included a slew of interesting games coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, and other PC storefronts. Among the games shown was the surprise reveal of Ebenezer and the Invisible World, a Metroidvania spin on the classic tale of the grouchy Christmas character.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World is described as "a hand-drawn Metroidvania set in the world of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol." There is no current release date, but you can check out more screenshots, footage, and wishlist it on the official Steam Page.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World was one of the more fascinating reveals out of the PC Gaming Show. If you're trying to keep up with everything Summer Game Fest 2023, make Shacknews your home.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola