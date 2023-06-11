Ebenezer and the Invisible World is a new Scrooge Metroidvania PC Gaming Show 2023 introduced us to an interesting adaptation of Ebeneezer Scrooge's story.

The PC Gaming Show included a slew of interesting games coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, and other PC storefronts. Among the games shown was the surprise reveal of Ebenezer and the Invisible World, a Metroidvania spin on the classic tale of the grouchy Christmas character.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World is described as "a hand-drawn Metroidvania set in the world of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol." There is no current release date, but you can check out more screenshots, footage, and wishlist it on the official Steam Page.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World was one of the more fascinating reveals out of the PC Gaming Show. If you're trying to keep up with everything Summer Game Fest 2023, make Shacknews your home.