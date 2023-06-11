Watch the June 11 Starfield Direct livestream here Tune in on June 11, 2023, and watch the Starfield Direct for the latest information on the upcoming game.

The Starfield Direct is airing live following the Xbox Showcase, and fans are expecting a plethora of new information about the highly anticipated Bethesda game. If you’re hoping to watch the showcase live, you can do so right here.

The Starfield Direct will air directly following the Xbox Showcase on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The Xbox Showcase will begin at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT, and typically runs between 90 minutes and two hours in length. That means we expect the Starfield Direct to begin between 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT. Unfortunately, we don’t have exact times. The good news is, if you’re planning to watch the Xbox Showcase, you can stay right where you are and the Starfield Direct will fire up on the same channels.

You can view the Starfield Direct on the following platforms:

YouTube.com/Xbox

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Facebook.com/Xbox

YouTube.com/Bethesda

Twitch.tv/Bethesda

As Starfield prepares for its launch on September 6, 2023, we’re all eagerly awaiting more information. There’s no doubt that it’s one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, and open world Bethesda games always draw a crowd.

Now that you’re comfortably seated with the Starfield Direct ready to go on your screen, you can follow more of our coverage Summer Game Fest coverage to see what else was announced around the gaming world.