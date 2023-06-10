All announcements and trailers from Future of Play 2023 Direct

Future of Play Direct kicked off the weekend at Summer Game Fest 2023. The indie showcase gave us fresh looks at a slew of upcoming games from developers all around the world.

Future of Play 2023 Direct - All announcements and trailers

Here are all of the games that were featured during the Future of Play 2023 Direct:

YASUKE: A Lost Descendant

YASUKE: A Lost Descendant's gameplay reveal showed off high enery action and more story details.

Atomic Picnic

Anime characters wield guns and fight dangerous monsters in the trailer for Atomic Picnic.

Cavern of Dreams

Cavern of Dreams channels retro platforming nostalgia in this gameplay reveal. Set to launch on October 19, 2023.

Rune Fencer Illyia

Rune Fencer is a 2D action-adventure game with a deep variety of environments and characters.

Ritual Night

Described as a "Rogue-lite social deduction game," Ritual Night is channeling Among Us vibes in its gameplay trailer.

Techtonica

Giving shades of Deep Rock Galactic and Satisfactory, the Techtonica gameplay trailer showed off resource gathering and base management. The game comes out on July 18, 2023.

Arctic Awakening

Arctic Awakening was originally announced last year and got a new trailers at today's showcase.

REKA - New Gameplay Trailer

REKA brought some unsettling energy in its new trailer, including imagery of a house with chicken legs.

Love Shore

Love Shore's new trailer revealed more of its dramatic story.

Demon Spore

A top-down horror game, Demon Spore follows a scientist battling against a demonic growth in his lab.

Psychroma

Another horror game shown during the showcase was Psychroma, which teased unsettling visuals and creepy characters. Launches in February 2024.

Playdate upcoming games showcase

There was a brief sizzle reel that showed off a host of new games coming to the Playdate.

Solarpunk

Build and manage resources across a network of sky islands in the new gameplay trailer for Solarpunk.

Wildmender

3D adventure game Wildmender showed off new gameplay during the showcase, including its vast landscapes.

Bombing!! 2: A Graffiti Paradise

Spray the town with graffiti in the upcoming sequel to Bombing!!

In Stars and Time

In Stars and Time takes strong inspiration from JRPGs of old with its unique art style and design.

Hermit and Pig

This adventure game follows the fascinating journey of its titular Hermit and Pig. The gameplay trailer showed off turn-based combat and world exploration.

Let's! Revolution!

The trailer for Let's! Revolution! is filled with vibrant color and interesting puzzles. The game drops on July 19, 2023.

Space Chef

Cooking sims go to outer space in the trailer for Space Chef.

Word Factori

Build and manage a community by typing in Word Factori. It releases on August 3, 2023.

Gourdlets

A cozy town-builder about a community of creatures known as Gourdlets.

Angeline Era

Another retro-inspired game, Angeline Era is an action game-adventure game.

Airborne Empire

The city-builder genre goes to the sky with Airborne Empire.

The Wandering Village Ocean Update

The Wandering Village is a city-builder set on the back of a large creature that roams the land. It will soon enter the seas with the release of the Ocean Update.

Aloft

Aloft takes classic survival and exploration mechanics and gives them a fresh spin. The game is set to receive an Animal Update later this month.

That's all of the games and trailers from the Future of Play Direct. Stick with Shacknews for all of your Summer Game Fest 2023 needs.