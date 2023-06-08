Wizard with a Gun gets gameplay reveal and demo The Devolver Direct gave us a new look at gameplay in Wizard with a Gun.

During the 2023 Devolver Direct, the indie game publisher gave us a fresh look at Wizard with a Gun, an upcoming co-op survival game from Galvanic Games. In addition to the new gameplay trailer, it was announced that Wizard with a Gun has a new demo, playable now.

The demo for Wizard with a Gun can be downloaded from the game’s Steam page. The new trailer showcased the online co-op, with players roaming around various environments, battling enemies and collecting resources. We also get a look at crafting and enchanting.

Wizard with a Gun is set to launch later this year for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It was one of a few games highlighted during the Devolver Direct, which also included Baby Steps, a new game from the creator of Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. Be sure to visit our Summer Game Fest topic page for all of the news hitting this week.