Bills QB Josh Allen is the Madden NFL 24 cover athlete

EA Sports has revealed Josh Allen as the latest player to grace the cover of Madden.
Donovan Erskine
2

With less than 100 days until the return of professional football, the EA Sports has officially revealed Madden NFL 24, the next entry in its annualized NFL sim. There’s always a lot of speculation and debate surrounding who will and should grace the cover of the latest game, and we now have an answer. Josh Allen will be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 24, and is the first Buffalo Bills player to do so.

The Madden NFL 24 cover was revealed in a post by the superstar QB himself. The standard cover is a close-up shot of Allen in the snow, while the Deluxe Edition depicts him jumping into a crowd of fans at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen on the Deluxe Edition of Madden NFL 24.

Source: EA Sports

In addition to the cover reveal, EA Sports announced some of the new features and modes included in Madden NFL 24. This includes the return of Superstar Mode, in which fans create their own player, working their way through the Combine, Draft, and an NFL career. Madden NFL 24 also features dozens of new mini-games, including moving targets and destructible targets.

Franchise mode has been updated with the ability to relocate teams and edit their uniforms and logos. EA Sports has also increased the trade slots to six, and promises improvements to contract restructuring and free agency. The newly added mini-games will also be accessible within Franchise as part of Weekly Training.

Jalen Hurts passing the ball in Madden NFL 24.

Source: EA Sports

Following in the footsteps of EA Sports’ FIFA (now EA FC) series, Madden NFL 24 will include cross-play support for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. EA Sports also boasts some new animations and improved fluidity for passes and catches.

Madden NFL 24 will be released on August 18, 2023. In other Madden news, it was reported last month that Will Ferrel will star in a movie about the iconic coach and analyst and the business partnership that led to the creation of the video game series.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

