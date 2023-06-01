Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.1 patch notes Here are the notes from a small patch deployed to Destiny 2 today.

Today, Bungie patched Destiny 2 with Update 7.1.0.1. It’s a small update, so let’s not waste time and dig right into what changes have been made.

Activities

Crucible

Fixed an issue where all players could hear all Crest pick-up sounds in the game mode Supremacy.

Salvage

Fixed an issue causing players to lose connection to the activity during the Boss encounter.

Guardian Ranks

Fixed an issue in which the Champ title was not counting for progress related to Guardian Ranks objectives.

Fixed an issue in which the Rank 7 objective Centrifuse was not progressing when using the weapon in PvP.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Exotic armor focused at Rahool now has similar stats to dropped Exotic armor.

Fixed an issue where the Exotic Warlock helm Cenotaph Mask didn´t have the correct description.

Weapons

The two second window where a weapon cannot be fired after swapping to it from the inventory screen was reduced to ~1 second.

Reduced the size and intensity of the muzzle flash on the Perpetualis Auto Rifle.

Fixed an issue where Dark Decider did not have firing audio.

Trials Glaive Unexpected Resurgence:

Moved Impulse Amplifier from the right trait column to the left.



Added Swashbuckler and Voltshot to the right trait column.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Hunters could lose their Suspending Slam after being revived.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to progress the Into the Depths pursuit due to the H.E.L.M. portal not appearing.

