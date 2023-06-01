Stranger Things VR gets new trailer at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase The VR adaptation of Netflix's original series is now scheduled to arrive this fall.

Last year, Netflix and Tender Claws announced they’d be partnering for Stranger Things VR, a new adaptation of the hit Netflix show in which fans play as Vecna, the terrifying villain from Season 4. We got a new look at the game during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which revealed more of the scenes featured in the game.

Described as a psychological horror/action game, Stranger Things VR looks to dial into the same sense of dread that made the latest season of Stranger Things the darkest chapter of the series yet. We see Vecna exploring the Upside Down, facing off with Eleven, and wreaking havoc on Hawkins. We also see the character doing battle with some of the Upside Down’s many menacing creatures. Directors Samantha Gorman and Danny Cannizzaro spoke about the project in a news release.

Netflix and the Stranger Things team have created such a rich world with deeply beloved characters, and we’re thrilled to be able to play in this narrative universe. Tender Claws has always been focused on exploring the impact that technology and the delivery medium can have on storytelling, and virtual reality is a really exciting way to follow unexplored paths and uncover deeper relationships between these characters. Our goal is for Stranger Things VR to add additional layers and new perspectives to the fantastic story of Hawkins, letting fans engage with this world in new and more intimate ways.

Originally announced with a winter 2023 release window, Stranger Things VR is now on pace to launch this fall. For all of the announcements out of today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Shacknews has all the details.