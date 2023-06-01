Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Stranger Things VR gets new trailer at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

The VR adaptation of Netflix's original series is now scheduled to arrive this fall.
Donovan Erskine
Tender Claws
Last year, Netflix and Tender Claws announced they’d be partnering for Stranger Things VR, a new adaptation of the hit Netflix show in which fans play as Vecna, the terrifying villain from Season 4. We got a new look at the game during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which revealed more of the scenes featured in the game.

Described as a psychological horror/action game, Stranger Things VR looks to dial into the same sense of dread that made the latest season of Stranger Things the darkest chapter of the series yet. We see Vecna exploring the Upside Down, facing off with Eleven, and wreaking havoc on Hawkins. We also see the character doing battle with some of the Upside Down’s many menacing creatures. Directors Samantha Gorman and Danny Cannizzaro spoke about the project in a news release.

Originally announced with a winter 2023 release window, Stranger Things VR is now on pace to launch this fall. For all of the announcements out of today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Shacknews has all the details.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

