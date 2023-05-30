Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to claim Mystery Gifts - Pokemon Home

Claim the free Pokemon Mystery Gifts through the Pokemon Home app.
Donovan Erskine
1

The mainline Pokemon games are connected through Pokemon Home, the app that lets you store over 1,000 Pokemon and transfer them to and from games across generations. As a perk, Game Freak will periodically offer free Pokemon through Mystery Gifts, though the process to claim them is a bit trickier than it is in the games themselves.

How to claim Mystery Gifts

The Pokemon Home mobile app menu.

To claim Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Home, you have to use the mobile app. Although the app is available on Switch, the option to claim Mystery Gifts is only present in the mobile version. After downloading the mobile app, be sure to sign in and connect your Nintendo Account. We recommend that you double-check to make sure that this is indeed the account connected to your Pokemon Home profile, as there is no way to change it after you make the decision.

In the Pokemon Home mobile app, tap the green circle with three horizontal lines at the bottom of the screen. From this menu, select Mystery Gifts. Then, press Gift Box. From here, you can see all of the available Mystery Gifts. Selecting each gift will show you what’s inside, and you can also see why you received the gift in the first place. If you have save data for their respective games, you can receive the starter Pokemon from Scarlet/Violet, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, and Sword/Shield with their hidden abilities, as well as some solid IV distribution.

Fuecoco in the Pokemon Home app.

Once you’ve claimed your Mystery Gift Pokemon, you can boot up the Switch app and see them in your first available box slot. You can now transfer them to any (compatible) Pokemon game of your choice, including Scarlet and Violet, which received Home support in a May 2023 update. For everything in the world of Pokemon, count on Shacknews.

