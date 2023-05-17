Makasura Shrine (An Upright Device) Walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fling your way to a Light of Blessing in the Makasura Shrine in TotK.

Once you reach Kakariko Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll spot the Makasura Shrine atop a cliff at the village’s south entrance (coordinates: -3290, -2512, 0024). Nicknamed An Upright Device, this Shrine requires you to use Stabilizer Zonai Devices to help Link get to unreachable locations. There are a few things you need to know in order to successfully get the bonus chest and receive a Light of Blessing.

Makasura Shrine (An Upright Device) Walkthrough

In the first room of the Makasura Shrine, you can use the Ascend ability to quickly reach the second level. After turning the corner, you’ll see a Stabilizer Zonai attached to an L-shaped metal structure. Use Ultrahand to rotate the device until the bottom of the Stabilizer is facing the large gap. Stand on top of the structure at the opposite end, and use an arrow (or any throwable) to activate the Stabilizer. It will fling you to the platform on the other side of the gap.

There is another L-shaped metal device. Grab it and place it horizontally in front of the tall fence on the left-hand side of the platform. Activate the Stabilizer and you should be able to climb the structure like any wall in the overworld. Once you reach the other side, attach the Stabilizer to the metal plank, on the opposite side of the bowl. Rotate the device so that the bottom of the Stabilizer is facing the short wall. Activate it with an arrow and fling yourself onto the ledge. Open the chest to receive a Fairy Tonic.

Place the grey Shrine Sphere in the bowl of the device. Face the Stabilizer end toward the fence, and activate it to send the orb to the main platform. You can then launch yourself over the fence as well. Place the sphere in the open slot and open the gate on the other side of the room. Combine the two metal plates to make a very long structure with a Stabilizer on the end. Stand on the far end and activate it to send Link flying across the void to the end of the Shrine and claim your reward. Stick with Shacknews for all your Tears of the Kingdom needs.