Marvel Snap May 16, 2023 patch notes buff Death and adjust Ranked mode Kitty Pryde has made her long awaited return in Marvel Snap's latest patch.

Second Dinner has released a massive new patch for its card battling game, Marvel Snap. This update adjusts the abilities of several cards, tweaks the Ranked format, and features some series downgrades.

Marvel Snap May 16, 2023 patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

These are the full list of patch notes for Marvel Snap’s May 16, 2023 patch notes, as shared by Second Dinner on the Marvel Snap website.

Kitty Pryde Returns

Kitty Pryde returns to Marvel Snap with a brand new ability. We will grant Kitty Pryde base card to ALL players. For new accounts created after today’s patch, Kitty Pryde will be available in Series 5.

New Feature: Deck Cosmetics Customization

Cosmetic customizations by deck (card back, title, avatar): Avatars and Titles can now be applied to each deck separately!

Please Note: The first time you login this patch, your active deck will be changed to the first deck in your list. We apologize for this inconvenience!

Seasonal Series Drop: Some cards have dropped down to a lower series!

Cards dropping from Series 5 to Series 4:

Master Mold

Negasonic

Nimrod

Series 4 to 3:

Sentry

Silver Surfer

Dazzler

Shadow King

Sauron

Ghost

Cards staying in Series 4:

Darkhawk

Knull

General Updates

Ranked Mode

The number of Cubes required to Rank Up have decreased from 10 Cubes to 7 Cubes.

The number of Bonus Ranks gained when Tiering up has been reduced from 5 Ranks to 3 Ranks. (Example: When ranking up from rank 29, a player will go to Rank 33 instead of Rank 35.)

Developer Note: We’re continuing to make adjustments to Ranked Mode that will improve the overall experience for players. The changes coming with this patch feature some adjustments to the matchmaking algorithm and updates to the number of Cubes/Ranks while progressing through the season. There are more changes planned for future patches!

When purchasing an item from the shop, you must now Press and Hold the button to confirm your purchase. This should help reduce/remove any accidental purchases!

Added Series 1 and Series 2 labels to cards from those series

Audio

Voice Over Updates

Indonesian VO mixed & mastered

Thanos VO added for Spanish, French, Japanese, Chinese & Korean

General Updates

Fixed bug which would over trigger card flare SFX in collection screen and in-game

Balance Updates

This is a light week relative to the excitement of recent patches. The metagame as April ended featured a diverse metagame with healthy win rates and cube gain rates, and only a couple small popularity outliers. We’ll have more news for you soon on the future of our OTA balance patches, but today is mostly just a couple card reworks.

Card Updates

Kitty Pryde – Released with new design!

[Old] 1/0 – You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power.

[New] 1/0 – When this returns to your hand, +2 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.

As we previously announced, Kitty Pryde will be returning to the game this week with her new ability. She’ll be Series 5 and awarded to all active accounts today.

Crystal

[Old] 4/4 – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards.

[New] 4/4 – On Reveal: Each player draws a card.

Crystal has been one of a handful of cards seeing incredibly low play and win rates for quite some time now, and an obvious buff candidate. We debated maintaining the direction of the current effect by removing the middle restriction, increasing the cards drawn, etc. But the tricky thing is that we don’t want an effect like Crystal’s to be strong. SNAP decks are only 12 cards and we don’t want those cards to play out the same every time, so we’re very careful about letting players draw cards. This rework aimed to make a simple, appropriate Crystal that could be fun alongside a variety of cards.

Wave

[Old] 3/3 – On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.

[New] 3/3 – On Reveal: All cards cost 4 until the end of next turn.

Wave’s cost reduction occurs after other effects that reduce card costs. In addition to a text update that clarifies when Wave’s effect begins, we’ve also made a rather large adjustment “under the hood.” Wave will now begin to apply after effects that reduce card costs, rather than before. That means She-Hulk, Death, etc. will always cost 4 while Wave is in effect. We don’t take lightly that this change kills a few decks, but Wave has been far too constraining on our ability to use cost reduction as a synergy reward in future designs. Leaning on Wave is just always better than dedicating your deck to the actual synergy–we’ve seen that with Death since both cards went live, and we’ll continue seeing it without this action.

Death

[Old] 9/12 – Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

[New] 8/12 – Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

As Death’s current performance is essentially dependent on Wave and Galactus, we wanted to improve her playability in other decks now that the interaction with Wave has changed. This may not be enough, and if we see Death take a huge dive we’ll come back and look at how these values can be adjusted further to ensure Death remains a meaningful card for dedicated Destroy decks.

White Queen (Text-only change)

[Old text] 4/6 – On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand.

[New text] 4/6 – On Reveal: Copy the highest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand.

This is just a text revision to resolve some ongoing confusion about what White Queen exactly does and how it interacts with cards like Widow’s Bite. In the future, we may pursue establishing some kind of shorthand for copying a card into your hand, but for now we’re just going with the clearest expression of the card’s function.

Bug Fixes

Retreating while Kang is rewinding should no longer cause an Aw Snap error.

Quake’s shuffling of locations should no longer prevent Shuri’s buff from being applied.

“Rare” and “Super Rare” labels on cards should now be properly translated.

Energy UI assets should no longer overlap when gaining extra energy.

Speech bubble UI should no longer be hidden by cards in hand.

Sandman and Electro should no longer show their VFX if they’ve been morphed into another card.

Playing Hulk Buster on Iron Fist should now correctly show the merged card move.

The “Set as Favorite” text should no longer overlap with the star UI icon in most languages.

Snowguard (Hawk) should no longer cause an Aw Snap to occur when played on Knowhere with other On Reveal cards.

Knowhere’s VFX for On Reveal cards should no longer display when the location is disabled by Snowguard (Hawk).

Unseen cards with reference cards (such as Snowguard) should now show their reference cards when viewed for the first time in the Token Shop.

Many localization adjustments to the size of text in Thai.

She-Hulk adjusted so her fist no longer obscures her power.

Spaces should be better handled by card search in the collection.

Cards that have had their power altered by other cards should show the proper adjustments in the card detail view.

The Season pass should now include the Mystery Variant reward on the Free Track.

The Weekly Spotlight should now update appropriately when new cards are released and previous cards move into the S4/S5 slot.

Player’s Token balance should be visible while viewing a card in the Token Shop.

Jeff should be able to move where he pleases after being returned to hand by Beast

[PC] Playing Sentry should no longer cause an Aw Snap error.

That’s everything featured in Marvel Snap’s May 2023 patch. For more Marvel Snap news, stick with us here on Shacknews.