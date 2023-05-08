ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 320 Legend of Zelda week starts tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show is the start of Legend of Zelda week on the program. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally releases this week so what better time to dedicate a week of Stevetendo to one of my favorite game franchises. I had a Super Mario week on the show when the Super Mario Movie released in theaters. The Legend of Zelda games are some of my favorite games ever made. The storylines and the musical numbers in each game make each one so good in my opinion.

Tonight, we’ll start with the one that started it all, the NES original Legend of Zelda. If this week doesn’t get you in the mood for Tears of the Kingdom, then nothing will. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Ocarina of Time will be starring on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Stevetendo show so get to your seats now! Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, join the show and join our Legend of Zelda week with a bang!

Time to start Zelda Week off strong with the original!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Legend of Zelda week will be front and center on the Stevetendo show this week! The likes of Super Mario 64, Metroid Fusion, and Live A Live will be back in the rotation soon!

If there wasn’t enough Legend of Zelda on the show tonight, I’ll also be sharing my thoughts about the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom in terms of what I want to see from the game. I’ll share some of my favorite Legend of Zelda moments/memories.I’ll have to fill some space as the Mets and Devils are off tonight so we won’t be able to check scores during the livestream.

If there is one thing I say that you listen to, it should be subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming. It's quick, easy, and doesn't cost you anything. Check out all the great shows the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!