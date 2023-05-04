Bungie details Deepsight activation for weapon crafting in Destiny 2 Players will be able to activate Deepsight on a specific weapon for targeted crafting.

Weapon crafting is all the hotness in Destiny 2, and Bungie continues to evolve how everyone’s favorite grind plays out with each new season. In Season 21, titled Season of the Deep, Bungie has announced Deepsight activation, allowing players to target specific weapons for crafting. In the TWAB (This Week at Bungie) for May 4, 2023, the studio further outlined this process.

In Season 21, we will be adding the ability to electively activate Deepsight on weapon instances to obtain pattern progress. This capability will be accessible through a new mod slot in the weapon details screen for eligible weapons.

To perform a Deepsight activation on a weapon, you will need a new Deepsight Harmonizer currency. Non-raid weapons will cost 1 Harmonizer, while raid weapons will require 15 Spoils of Conquest in addition to the 1 Harmonizer cost.

This Deepsight Harmonizer currency can be obtained from Season pass rank rewards, 3 in the free ranks and another 3 in the paid. This will be the sole source of this currency for the initial rollout of the feature. Additionally, only one Harmonizer can be stored in the inventory at any time—this currency does not stack.

Not all weapon instances will be compatible with Deepsight activation:

You will be prevented from activating Deepsight for a weapon that has already had its pattern unlocked.



Weapons that previously had Deepsight will be ineligible. You cannot activate Deepsight on a weapon instance which had originally been acquired with Deepsight, nor can you activate Deepsight multiple times on a single weapon instance.



Weapon instances purchased from raid vendors will be ineligible, however weapons purchased from Xûr and the Gunsmith will support Deepsight activation.

Crafting costs will also see a change in Season 21:

Legendary Shard costs will be removed from all crafting components. Glimmer and Enhancement Core costs will remain untouched.

Enhanced weapon costs are based on weapon Masterwork costs, and thus will still require Legendary Shards as we are not yet modifying the weapon Masterwork economy in Season 21.

This explanation from Bungie sheds light on just how many weapons players will be able to use Deepsight activation on. If you don’t buy the season pass, you can use it on three weapons, if you do buy the season pass, you’ll be able to activate Deepsight on six weapons. This confirms that players can just hoard five of each weapon they want to craft and work through them all. No, if you activated Deepsight on five different IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 submachine guns, you’d only have one other instance of Deepsight activation left.

What this means is that Deepsight activation should be viewed as a method to earn your final pattern or two of a weapon you really want, and not to circumvent the current weapon crafting grind. In fact, it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any grind associated with the Deepsight Harmonizer and the Deepsight activation process.

