FTC proposes barring Facebook from kids' data monetization

The FTC has claimed that Facebook violated a 2020 privacy order.
Donovan Erskine
1

Privacy has been an ongoing concern with social media platforms as they continue to grow and become more of a fixture in everyday life. With how accessible they are to anyone with an internet connection, there have been particular concerns with how these platforms are handling the data of children that sign up for accounts. Now, the FTC has proposed to block Facebook from monetizing children’s data after stating the company violated a 2020 privacy order.

The FTC announced its proposal in a press release today. In the release, the government body raises concerns about Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, and its monetization of kid’s data. “Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.” The FTC then calls to block Meta from making money from this data.

The Facebook logo on the exterior of its office building.

The FTC goes on to explain that this is the third time it’s moved to take action against Facebook/Meta over privacy concerns, with the other two taking place in 2011 and 2019. This news also comes just a month after a UK regulator fined TikTok $15.9 million for the misuse of children’s data.

We’ll have to wait and see if FTC is successful in its attempt to bar Facebook from monetizing kids’ data on the platform. Regardless, this situation won’t do anything to quell existing concerns around privacy on social media, especially as it pertains to children. We’ll continue to follow the biggest stories in social media.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

