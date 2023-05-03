FTC proposes barring Facebook from kids' data monetization The FTC has claimed that Facebook violated a 2020 privacy order.

Privacy has been an ongoing concern with social media platforms as they continue to grow and become more of a fixture in everyday life. With how accessible they are to anyone with an internet connection, there have been particular concerns with how these platforms are handling the data of children that sign up for accounts. Now, the FTC has proposed to block Facebook from monetizing children’s data after stating the company violated a 2020 privacy order.

The FTC announced its proposal in a press release today. In the release, the government body raises concerns about Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, and its monetization of kid’s data. “Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.” The FTC then calls to block Meta from making money from this data.

As part of the proposed changes, Meta, which changed its name from Facebook in October 2021, would be prohibited from profiting from data it collects, including through its virtual reality products, from users under the age of 18. It would also be subject to other expanded limitations, including in its use of facial recognition technology, and required to provide additional protections for users.

The FTC goes on to explain that this is the third time it’s moved to take action against Facebook/Meta over privacy concerns, with the other two taking place in 2011 and 2019. This news also comes just a month after a UK regulator fined TikTok $15.9 million for the misuse of children’s data.

We’ll have to wait and see if FTC is successful in its attempt to bar Facebook from monetizing kids’ data on the platform. Regardless, this situation won’t do anything to quell existing concerns around privacy on social media, especially as it pertains to children. We’ll continue to follow the biggest stories in social media.