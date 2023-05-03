Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Over 150 AI workers vote to establish African Content Moderators Union

African workers for ChatGPT, TikTok, and Facebook have voted to unionize.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Time
1

As the world’s biggest companies continue to invest heavily in AI technology, moderators are needed to oversee the content being served by AI-powered software. A large share of this content moderation is outsourced to third-party companies, many of which are underpaid. Now, African AI moderators for platforms like ChatGPT, Facebook, and TikTok have voted to unionize in a surprising move.

150 African AI workers voted to unionize in Nairobi this week, as reported by Time. These workers perform AI moderation for companies like ByteDance (TikTok), Meta (Facebook), and OpenAI (ChatGPT). With the formation of this union, the group is hoping to secure better minimum wages. According to the report, some of the moderators are paid as little as $1.50 an hour.

The ChatGPT logo on a multicolored background.

Source: OpenAI

As moderators for cutting-edge AI software, the workers are exposed to a lot of morbid and unpleasant content, with some of them suffering from PTSD as a result of their work. The forming of this union could have major implications for the future of AI moderation. The path to get here began back in 2019 when Daniel Motaung was fired by Sama, a third-party company doing moderation for Facebook, for trying to form a union. Motaung was on stage speaking at the meeting in Nairobi this week. According to Time, he’s also suing Sama and Facebook.

With the vote to form a union officially passing, we’ll be watching to see how Meta, ByteDance, and OpenAI respond. We here at Shacknews have been paying close attention to the growth of artificial intelligence and will continue to report on the most significant stories.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola