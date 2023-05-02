Taraxippos god roll - Destiny 2 Taraxippos introduces a powerful Strand alternative to fan favorite Hung Jury in this year's Guardian Games.

Guardian Games returns to Destiny for another year. Guardian classes are ready to compete for the crown for this year's title, will Hunters dominate again? While the battle rages on, new loot has been introduced with this event. Taraxippos is a new, Strand 200 RPM Scout Rifle. Fans of Hung Jury will recognize its look with added Guardian Games flavour.

Taraxippos is only available during the Season 20 Guardian Games event from May 2 to May 23rd.

How to get Taraxippos



Taraxippos will be obtainable from participating in Season of Defiance’s Guardian Games event. You can get one for free by progressing through the Best in Class quest received from Eva Levante in the Tower.

Guardians report to the Tower and are tasked with completing Destiny content to be rewarded with medals. These include Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum medals depending on the activity cleared. Deposit these medals into the podium in the Tower social space for a chance at landing Taraxippos. It also has a chance to drop from completions of the Guardian Games Strike and PVP playlists.

Eva Levante will be available to focus on grabbing more rolls during the event.

PvP - Taraxippos god roll

When farming a Taraxippos god roll, start by looking for Arrowhead Brake in the barrel, as it will push the Recoil Direction to 100, making it a straight shooter. This will ensure you stay on-target during duels. Steady Rounds is a perfect complement with its high Stability boost. This helps your reticle return to starting position faster for follow-up shots.

Taraxippos - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Range -5, Airborne Effectiveness +7) Perk 1 Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces recoil and flinch over time) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Origin Trait Classy Contender (Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy) Masterwork Handling or Stability Mod Radar Booster (Slightly increases the range at which radar detects enemies)

Zen Moment’s recent buff giving it flinch resistance as well as the stacking Stability on hits makes this a top-tier pick. This pairs greatly with Explosive Payload as you will be reducing flinch upon hits while giving your opponents a hard time returning fire.

Explosive Payload rounds this off for not only the extra damage caused but the added flinch it gives opponents in a duel. This perk with Zen Moment adding Stability on hits will give a clear advantage during engagements. This is a major difference maker in PVP as a combination.

There’s potential to switch out Explosive Payload for Kill Clip which will provide consistent 3 taps to enemy Guardians. This misses out on the best pick for me due to needing reload perks to really make it count and it not getting immediate benefit in a 1v1 situation.

PvE - Taraxippos god roll

For a PVE god roll, Arrowhead Brake for the Recoil Direction offers the most benefits here for the whole package of making shots easier to land.

Taraxippos - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Appended Mag (This weapon's magazine is built for higher capacity) Perk 1 Fourth Time's the Charm (Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Origin Trait Classy Contender (Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy) Masterwork Stability Mod Major Spec

Appended Mag’s bonus is added more shots, feeding directly into Fourth times the Charm and refunding from reserves increasing the total amount of shots per clip.

Explosive Payload is the top choice due to its extra damage and better potential in endgame content. Paired with Fourth Time’s the Charm it can do some serious damage to tankier enemies while refilling ammo from the magazine.

One notable mention for the fourth column perk is Cascade Point. Getting kills with other weapons increases the rate of fire of Taraxippos which could make it a lot of fun.

A very strong alternative for Hung Jury, Taraxippos is well worth chasing during this season's event.